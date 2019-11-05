New era for M’boro speedway

SPEEDWAY: The sudden departure of Wayne Moller as Maryborough Speedway president has garnered mixed responses from the community.

A Facebook post on Friday alerted the wider community to the sudden change in the committee at the speedway.

The post listed the new committee and their roles and stated Moller was no longer associated with the speedway in a management role.

New president Paul Swindells would not be drawn on the changes to the committee.

The Chronicle contacted Mr Moller for comment and he said it was time for new people and fresh ideas to move the club forward.

“I want to wish the new committee all the very best,” he said.

It has been a stressful few months for Moller and his family after his eldest daughter Ashleigh had surgery to remove a tumour from her brain.

“I will use my new spare time to concentrate on my family,” Moller said.

He will continues to help his family race speedway karts.

Moller was involved with Maryborough Speedway for 30 years, serving 14 years on the management committee and the past six years as president.

During that time the club won an award as the most improved speedway track and was awarded a round of the World Series sprint cars.

Moller said he was proud of the achievements of the club over his time as president and believed the World Series event would bring success to the club and the Maryborough community.

“The work never stops and it is time for others to take the reins,” he said.

It was a baptism of fire for the new committee with a race meeting held at the track on Saturday night.

Swindells said: “There was some great racing and we had no major incidents on the night,”