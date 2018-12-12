New event set to spice up Fridays in Hervey Bay

(L) Nita Ogg and Farzina William with international dishes at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Pialba.

(L) Nita Ogg and Farzina William with international dishes at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Pialba. Alistair Brightman

DISHES from around the world are at the centre of a new weekly event starting in Hervey Bay next year.

Every Friday from January, stalls hosted by the region's many multicultural groups will be set-up at City Park located near the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Pialba.

The event has been Dubbed Food 'n' Groove Fridays. Band Soul City will feature at the event's first run on January 4.

Some stallholders will be offering $5 tasting plates so event-goers can try a variety of international dishes.

There will also be a kids' fun zone set up each week featuring different activities from rides and face painting to balloon workshops.

On Australia Day eve, the event will focus on bush food.