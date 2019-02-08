New exhibition to showcase 21 Fraser Coast artists

Common Ground - Community Art Exhibition at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Maryborough artist Karen M. Andersen with her acrylic on canvas work titled "Parenthood".

ON FRIDAY night, a celebration of the talents of 21 Fraser Coast artists will get underway at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

Titled Common Ground, the exhibition was inspired by the relationship between Hervey Bay and its sister city, Leshan, in China.

From the environment, to immigration, animals and music, the subjects of the artworks are diverse.

Curator Susie Lewis said the exhibition was two years in the making and had been created by people in the Fraser Coast Art Collective, which was helping artists find new audiences and opportunities to showcase their art.

Over the past two years, the artists have learned new skills, the collective has continued to grow and more and more talent has been discovered.

Susie Lewis, the curator of Common Ground, said once upon a time, the incredible artworks created by Fraser Coast artists would have remained in their workshop, or hidden away in their garage.

Now they are finding opportunities to share their creativity with the world - and even make a career out of their talents.

Councillor David Lewis said the exhibition was terrific.

The collective was one of the first groups he reached out to when he became a councillor, he said.

"I've been really impressed with their enthusiasm," Cr Lewis said.

"It's not just desire but determination to do the best they can for the art community and be the driving force."

It is hoped that some of the artworks will make their way to China to be exhibited in Leshan.

Cr Lewis said the aim was to make the Fraser Coast a centre of excellence for the arts.

On Friday night, the official opening of the exhibition will be held at the gallery from 6pm.

The exhibition will run until March 17.