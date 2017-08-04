New exhibitions ready to launch at Bay art gallery

ON SHOW: Vicki Vlekkert and Melissa Duncan look at Hervey Bay Art Society 34th Annual Competitive Art Competition entries.

WALLS of the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery have been redecorated with new artwork ready to admire from tonight.

Art lovers are invited to the gallery for a special session of Art After Dark for the launch of two exhibitions.

LEFT: Guest curator Susie Lewis with some of the works in Susan Zela Bissett's exhibition The Fresh and The Salt. Alistair Brightman

Susan Zela Bissett's exhibition The Fresh and The Salt includes the display of drawings, paintings, and clay models.

As its title suggests, it celebrates the relationship between the Mary River's freshwater ecosystem and Hervey Bay's ocean.

Entries into Hervey Bay Art Society 34th Annual Competitive Art Competition make up the second exhibition.

Art After Dark is on 6-9pm.

There will be live music, demonstrations and nibbles.

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery is at 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

6-9pm

at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Society secretary (L) Vicki Vlekkert and gallery art and cultural assistant Melissa Duncan view some of the works on display.

Guest curator Susie Lewis with some of the works in now showing at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

Art After Dark

Exhibition opening of 'The Fresh and The Salt' by Susan Zela Bissett and '34th Annual Art Competition' by Hervey Bay Art Society at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

. Live music

. Live demonstrations

. Nibbles

. cash bar available