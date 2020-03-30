New face enters council in ‘most ‘challenging’ term

New Division Five councillor Jade Wellings with husband Michael Wellings and children, eight-month-old Josephine, four-yread-old Alexandra and six-year-old Tyler Wellings. Photo: Cody Fox

NEW Division Five councillor, Jade Wellings, will join the council during a time of major upheaval.

“This may well be one of the most challenging terms we have seen in the council,” Mrs Wellings said.

“The pandemic has changed everything and it will be important for the new council to get straight to work on how best to take care of our community during these trying times.

“I have already been handling this situation in the private sector for the past few weeks and am ready to begin work with the council to assist our community with the same.”

She said she had developed a list of well over 100 items Division Five constituents had raised, including smaller issues like street lights and larger concerns such as beach erosion.

“My plan is to collate them, prioritise them and begin work on each one,” Mrs Wellings said.

“I believe people will understand if some of the luxuries have to wait, given the current economic climate with COVID-19.”

Mrs Wellings said she was grateful to retiring councillor Rolf Light for his advice and guidance.

“I believe the residents of Division Five and the Fraser Coast will greatly benefit from the good relationship that I have with Rolf, as much of his work and knowledge will be passed on to me,” she said.

For now, she is eager to get the basics sorted.

“My first step as a new councillor will be to undergo the mandatory training the CEO has organised for us,” Mrs Wellings said.