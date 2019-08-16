New face is no stranger to fishing industry

NEW GENERATION: Dylan Maskey has arrived on the Fraser Coast to work as a Queensland Boating and Fisheries officer, using 5.7m Sea Swift Rigid Inflatable powered by a Suzuki outboard 140 HP.

NEW GENERATION: Dylan Maskey has arrived on the Fraser Coast to work as a Queensland Boating and Fisheries officer, using 5.7m Sea Swift Rigid Inflatable powered by a Suzuki outboard 140 HP. Glen Porteous

AS A child, if Dylan Maskey was missing, his parents knew he had just gone hunting for a new fishing hole.

Now in his new role at Queensland Boating and Fisheries, he gets to be on the water and do what he loves every day.

The 27-year-old recently moved to Hervey Bay to take up the role as Fraser Coast's new fisheries officer and see first hand the Fraser Coast's spectacular coastline and work with the diverse range of stakeholders who are part of it.

"I wanted to further my knowledge in this area to traditional land owners and recreational fishers levels and what better place to do that in the state of Queensland,” he said.

"I've always had a passion for doing my part to help manage and regulate the sustainable resources I enjoy to use in my time away from work.”

Mr Maskey was previously employed in a compliance role for the Australian Fisheries Management Authority in regulation of Commonwealth Commercial Fisheries and moved from Coffs Harbour, New South Wales.

Ever since a young age, he had a passion for being on or beneath the water and a passion for boating, fishing, spear fishing and diving.

The fisheries compliance officers are part of a new intake under the Queensland Government's $20million Sustainable Fisheries Strategy 2017-2020.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the inductees included three Indigenous officers and an Asian liaison officer.

"This diversity recognises that the QBFP works with fishers from many backgrounds and sometimes requires specialist cultural and language skills,” Mr Furner said.

"The new recruits will be based around our state, from Weipa in the far north all the way down to Redlands in the Southeast.”

For Mr Maskey, its about the blending of his existing skills into his new role and workplace.

"During my time in this role I will equally enjoy my time building relationships with industry members and operators from the crew to skipper level,” he said.