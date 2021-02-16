New Facebook product mocked

Can Wearables Detect Covid-19 Symptoms? I Wore Six to Find Out

A report that Facebook could release a smartwatch device has brought much mocking of the company for thinking anyone would trust them enough to buy such a device.

The Information reported last week the company is building a watch that it hopes to start selling next year, expanding its hardware offering beyond the Portal smart home range and Oculus virtual reality headsets.

"People with direct knowledge of the device" hinted it would be based on Google's Android operating system at first, but could potentially run on Facebook's own operating system pending its development.

Facebook's rumoured new product has not been well received. Picture: Denis Charlet / AFP

Smartwatches from other brands like Apple and Fitbit also collect health data. Picture: Nicole Cleary



The device would have messaging, health tracking and fitness features like other devices from Apple and Fitbit do.

The news that Facebook could release a smartwatch has many scratching their heads as to who would buy one given company scandals about data protection and privacy.

Facebook to launch a new smartwatch with messaging and fitness features... because tracking your every move in your pocket just isn't enough — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) February 13, 2021

Would you wear a Facebook smartwatch? — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) February 13, 2021

I don't trust Facebook with handling any sort of biological data from a smartwatch after their Cambridge Analytical scandal. — Timothy Neu (@TimothyNeu) February 13, 2021

If you preorder the upcoming the Facebook Smartwatch, are you automatically put on a watchlist? — Fudge (@choco_bit) February 13, 2021

"Facebook working on a smartwatch."



Great. So now all my health data can go to it. Wonderful. — Marko Srsan (@msrsan) February 12, 2021

There is some question as to whether Facebook will last. Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat, Tiktok, and now Clubhouse have all emerged - clearly, FB doesn't dominate.



My sense is they will entertain options like this VR(oculus), and Smartwatch - for narrative building with analysts — The Startup Guy™ (@vijayanands) February 13, 2021

Facebook is secretly building a smartwatch and planning to sell it next year?? It will probably be stuffed with so many ads and QAnon conspiracies you won’t be able to lift your arm to read it. — EK Keratsis (@EKeratsis) February 13, 2021



