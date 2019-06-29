NEW FACES: Butchulla elder appointed to Coast tourism board

Butchulla elder Glen Miller carried the torch during the Commonwealth Games relay.

TWO new directors will be appointed to the board of Fraser Coast Tourism & Events at its next meeting in August.

Fiona Guilmartin and Glen Miller have been endorsed by Fraser Coast Regional Council and the FCTE Board, following the resignations of directors Robyn Peach and Derek Foulston.

Both new directors have strong tourism backgrounds.

Ms Guilmartin of Clayfield, Brisbane, is executive manager of AAOK Parks, and Australian-owned group of seven caravan parks in Mount Isa, Port Headland, Berry Springs, Jandowae, Meekatharra and Maryborough.

Mr Miller has had a 17-year career with Tourism & Events Queensland, including stints as co-ordinator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism and manager of Special Interest Tourism in the state.

FCTE has recently secured funding for the next three years from both council and Tourism and Events Queensland.

Ms Guilmartin was born in Maryborough and was school dux and Meville Medal winner in her final year at Maryborough State High School.

She later graduated with degrees in Law and Science, majoring in physics.

Her legal and business career includes 12 years of experience growing hospitality businesses incorporating hotels, motels and caravan parks.

Glen Miller is an elder of the Wondunna Butchulla Aboriginal people and is founder and president of the Butchulla Men's Business Aboriginal Association.

He is the son of beloved author Olga Miller.

During his time with TEQ he instigated a research project relating to how Australian tourists viewed Aboriginal tourism product and the likelihood of purchase while on holiday.

Mr Miller was also a member of TEQ international roadshows - two to North America and one to Europe and the United Kingdom.

He has previously served on the tourism boards of Capricorn Tourism and Southern Downs Tourism.