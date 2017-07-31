Goal to secure 500 businesses for new festival coming soon

8 fun things to do in and near the Fraser Coast this weekend

A FESTIVAL that will showcase the businesses of Maryborough is set to go ahead on November 18.



Maryborough Progress Association president Kylie Nitz, who created the concept and is organising the event, is hoping between 250 and 500 businesses would line the streets of Maryborough's central business district and set up into Queens Park when the 4650 CBD Extravaganza gets began.

She hoped the event will would boost the city's economy, attract tourists and showcase Mary- borough's wide range of businesses.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has been right behind the idea and making the event a reality backed the idea, with City Heart and Precinct Co-ordinator Roger John and Councillor Daniel Sanderson both lending valuable support.





"We are confident this will be the largest event of its kind on the Fraser Coast," Mrs Nitz said.

"We have a goal of securing the participation of 500 businesses from the 4650 postcode and outer regions and are working to secure the first 100 by August 31. The first 100 confirmed businesses will receive a 10% discount off the stall fee.



"Businesses are already sending back their applications with All States Training, Occasions To Go, Earthen Body, Tempesst and Candescents on board, just to name a few.



"The Maryborough RSL is supporting the event by being the host venue for our Business Preparedness evening on September 5 at 6pm. I am thankful for the hard work and dedication of our Event Co-ordination Committee members, including Jenelle Harrington, Gordon Dale and Daryl Gleich."

