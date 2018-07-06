NEW FIGURES: Tourism a key driver of Fraser Coast economy

THE Fraser Coast's tourism industry has recorded strong growth in the last year with new data released today showing the sector now employs about 4400 people and pumps almost half-a-billion dollars into the economy.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said Tourism Research Australia Satellite Account data for 2016-2017 showed a whopping 14.7 per cent growth in tourism employment on the Fraser Coast and 16.3 per cent growth in gross regional product.

"Tourism is one of the Fraser Coast's most important industries," Mr Saunders said.

"I'm proud to say tourism is now worth more than $410 million a year to the Fraser Coast and employs more than 4000 people.

"This data is proof that we're on the right track. But I know we can create more jobs in this sector over the next few years."

The data comes days after the Maryborough Mural Trail was opened in the town's CBD.

The trail consists of 30 murals depicting major details of Maryborough's history.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the new attraction added a great dimension to the Heritage City's tourist market.

"This trail tells great stories about the quirky history of this great place... it adds to what we've got," Mr Simons said.

Mr Simons said the attraction "added to the pot" of the Fraser Coast's tourist destinations, off the back of record domestic and international tourist numbers.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said tourism was an important part of strengthening Queensland's economy.

"This data is a great result for the Fraser Coast. I'm looking forward to working with Bruce Saunders to make sure these numbers continue to grow over the next three years," she said.

"Queensland's tourism industry is thriving under our government because we're investing in this sector to create jobs and stimulate our economy.

"We're spending more in tourism than any Queensland government in history - this includes an extra $180 million in last month's State Budget to grow this industry.

"Our priorities include working with tourism operators to build new attractions in important destinations like the Fraser Coast, along with attracting more direct flights and securing more major events for our state."