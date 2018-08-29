Menu
New firefighters bound for Maryborough brigade

Annie Perets
by
29th Aug 2018 1:04 PM
FOUR new firefighters will join the ranks of the Maryborough brigade.   

The recruits are a from a batch of 32 who are currently undergoing training before being deployed in December.   

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the new recruits were embarking on "a challenging, important and rewarding career" with QFES, after being chosen from 279 applicants.  

"Becoming a firefighter requires incredible dedication, physical and mental resilience and an unwavering commitment to be there at short notice when disasters and emergencies strike," Mr Crawford said.  

"During their 78 days of intense training, they will gain skills in live fire behaviour, wildfire, road crash rescue, technical rescue and hazardous materials management.  

"When they graduate on December 14, their important work will save lives and help build a more resilient state."  

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said bolstering the brigade's numbers would help keep the community safe.  

The training course is being run at QFES' School of Fire and Emergency Training at the Port of Brisbane.  

Three more courses are planned to be run in the near future.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

