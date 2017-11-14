Menu
New fishing warehouse opens in Urangan

NEW STORE: Boaties Warehouse has opened at Urangan, with staff members including Nick Bright and manager Mitch Schonrock.
Annie Perets
THE Urangan Pier is occupied by fisherman both day and night, and hosts annual fishing events such as the Pier Festival.

And now a new fishing shop has opened walking distance away from the tourist attraction.

Boaties Warehouse is located 3 Florence St, Urangan.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because Boaties Warehouse has operated in Maryborough for more than a decade.

Manager Mitch Schonrock said the business had opened the second location in Hervey Bay to cater to fishing lovers across the region.

With multiple aisles to browse, the store stocks equipment including life jackets, maps of the local area and, of course, everything fishing related to suit both amateurs to the professional.

"We have rods staring at $40, and they go up into the thousands," Mr Schonrock said.

Three new employees have been hired for the location, which includes Nick Bright - a self-confessed fishing enthusiast.

Just like Mr Bright, all other employees are knowledgeable about fishing and are available to offer advice.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

