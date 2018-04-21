Menu
George Mellick and Royal Australian Navy veteran Ebony Blackwood, now secretary to the RSL sub-branch, with the new flag that will lead the parade on Wednesday.
New flag for recent veterans at Anzac Day parade

21st Apr 2018 6:00 AM

A NEW flag for veterans who were involved in conflicts during the past 25 years will be unfurled to lead the Anzac Day parade in Maryborough on Wednesday.

The flag marks the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and peace-keeping service in East Timor, Somalia and Rwanda.

Maryborough RSL president George Mellick said the sub-branch was fully aware that many young veterans who were in the community had not connected to the RSL, and an objective of the new flag was to make them feel welcomed.

"I see them out there, sometimes alone, sometimes with their families, sometimes wearing medals, when we march on Anzac Days," Mr Mellick said.

"We want them to know this is about them too and they have a place in the parade. This flag will help let them know we want them to be involved in the RSL and that we understand their needs."
 

fccommunity fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

