New flood boat, fire trucks, announced for Fraser Coast

THE delivery of a flood boat and two new fire trucks have been announced for the Fraser Coast.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said the new appliances would help volunteers from the Hervey Bay State Emergency Service Group and Eurong Rural Fire Brigade to serve and protect the community.

"Our volunteers need modern and capable equipment so they can respond when wild weather or bushfire threatens," Mr Crawford said.

"The new $72,000 flood boat and trailor replaces Hervey Bay SES Group's old boat and will allow them to perform vital rescues during the upcoming storm and cyclone season.

"The 4.6 metre Swift boat is custom-made to carry six people, and includes a side entry door, sounder, radio and spotlights."

Mr Crawford said the light and medium attack vehicles, worth more than $290,000, would aid the Eurong Rural Fire Brigade to respond to bushfires and other emergencies.

"With the challenging start to the fire season across Queensland, the extra firefighting power these vehicles provide will help keep homes, businesses and people safe.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services understands the importance of investing in and equipping our staff and volunteers with the best possible fleet and equipment to help them do their jobs."

Mr Crawford also praised local SES volunteers for their dedication and commitment over the past 12 months, presenting 11 awards to five volunteers from the Fraser Coast SES Unit.

"Being an SES volunteer is no easy feat - it requires hours of training, dedication to service and courage to respond in the very worst of conditions," he said.

"The Fraser Coast SES Unit has approximately 102 members who have volunteered more than 1300 hours since July.

"These are people who continually give up their personal time, just to give back to their communities."

QFES Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack said the region's volunteers were always ready to be called upon during disasters.

"Our volunteers selflessly donate their time to assist their communities, often travelling long distances to help others," Mr McCormack said.

"We're in the middle of a tough bushfire season, and before we know it, storm season will be here.

"Equipping our volunteers with a new flood boat and appliances means both the SES and Rural Fire Service are ready to respond.

"The community can rest assured knowing QFES is ready for any kind of weather event."