New floor imported from France for APSL

NEW FLOOR: Snez and Wayne Golsden, Judy Wixted, Herb Gardner, Enja Scott, Marion Demol, Charlie Scott, Barry Wixtedand and Les Norman.
NEW FLOOR: Snez and Wayne Golsden, Judy Wixted, Herb Gardner, Enja Scott, Marion Demol, Charlie Scott, Barry Wixtedand and Les Norman.
by

A LOCAL non-profit organisation won a $14,000 grant through the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation for new flooring.

Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League appointed Anderson's Flooring for the importation and installation of the Teraflex flooring.

APSL secretary Snez Golsden was thrilled with the result and said the flooring is of Olympic standard.

"It's actually designed for any sort of sport or recreational activities, primarily for table tennis players," she said.

"It's very easy to play on, there's no skidding and certainly less risk of falls and it's quite comfortable to walk on."

Mrs Golsden said the APSL has applied for a second grant through the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, to create a computer training room.

"We've applied for $11,600 so we can refurbish the shed into a computer room," she said.

"What we're wanting to do with that is to set up our computer training facility in there and that way we can have more computer lessons."

Mrs Golsden said the new flooring is the start of more activities to come and wanted to encourage more seniors to enjoy the facilities.

"Everybody's welcome," she said.

"It (the club) helps to keep your mind sharp and active."

For information about attending any of the activities at APSL, phone 41248532.

