New footpath for Riley St to ease access to Esplanade

25th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Cr Seymour inspects progress of footpath works on Boat Harbour Drive between Riley Street and the Esplanade.
Cr Seymour inspects progress of footpath works on Boat Harbour Drive between Riley Street and the Esplanade.

EASIER access to the Esplanade from Riley St will soon be a reality, with more than a kilometre of footpath being installed on Boat Harbour Dr.

Works on the path between Riley St and the Esplanade are expected to take three weeks once Telstra finishes equipment alterations.

"Just on 1.1 km of footpath is being installed along Boat Harbour Drive between Riley Street and the Esplanade. It will offer safer access to a corner store and other amenities,” deputy Mayor George Seymour said.

"I have seen (people) using the road along there and that has been a bit of a concern.

"It is great this stretch has been included in the $3.4million footpath building program which council launched across the region.”

Topics:  esplanade fccouncil footpath george seymour riley st

