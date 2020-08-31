Menu
The area where a 1.3m-wide concrete footpath will be built along a section of Tavistock St and Totness St. Photo: Contributed
Council News

New footpath to keep Bay kids safer on way to school

Stuart Fast
31st Aug 2020 1:10 PM
SCHOOL students will enjoy a safer walk to school thanks for a new footpath in Torquay.

The walkway, to be built along a section of Tavistock St and Totness St, will link the Torquay State School to an after-hours school care centre, Mayor George Seymour said.

"The project was identified as part of the council's Active Travel Strategy," he said.

"The strategy is reviewed every five years to ensure that it is keeping pace with changes in population, where people want to live and changes in the way people move around.

Cr Seymour said the benefits of active travel, such as walking, were well documented.

"The council is focused on providing a safe accessible network to encourage people to use other ways of moving around our cities and towns besides cars," he said.

"The result will be a reduction in congestion, pollution and healthier residents."

A major focus of the new strategy is to provide "missing links", to join up existing sections of footpath and cycleway and make the network more accessible, Cr Seymour said.

The Tavistock St-Totness St project is scheduled to start Tuesday September 1 and finish in mid-October, weather permitting.

The $75,000 project, to be undertaken by the council's workforce, has been partly funded through the State Government's Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

