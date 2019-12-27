New footpath to make getting to school safer

CONSTRUCTION teams are on the ground in Maryborough where a 750-metre section of footpath along Saltwater Creek Rd is being replaced.

The $580,000 project, funded by the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the State Government, forms part of the Cycle Network Local Government Grants program.

The stretch of footpath between Sydney St and the entrance to the Saltwater Creek Landfill started on December 16 and will take place during the school holidays.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the work formed stage two of a project to rebuild the footpath leading to St Helens State School.

Stage one, completed earlier this year, replaced the footpath from the school to Ariadne St.

Cr Truscott said the project would ensure the safety of students and parents.

The work includes replacing the existing footpath with a 2.5m wide concrete footpath, extending existing stormwater culverts, a bike safe railing and a raised priority crossing at the Sydney St intersection.

Lighting will also be improved at the intersection of Sydney St and Saltwater Creek Rd.