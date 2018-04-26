NEW BUSINESSES: What's opened on the Fraser Coast this year

It has been a busy year for new businesses joining the Fraser Coast region, from cafes to quirky shops, here are the latest additions.

1. Timezone

The opening date of a Timezone inside Stockland Hervey Bay has been set for May 19.

The family entertainment centre will occupy a space of 869 square metres in the shopping centre, offering all the latest action and adventure games and activities.

It will feature more than 70 arcade machines.

ARCADE EXCITEMENT: A new Timezone arcade, of similar design to the centre in Rouse Hill (pictured), is opening in the Fraser Coast next month. Contributed

2. Cool Rock'n Records

After collecting vinyl records and music memorabilia for decades, musician Ken Jarratt set up a shop to share his collection with others.

Cool Rock'n Records is located at 8B Queens Rd, Scarness.

Warning: Feeling a sense of nostalgia once going through the doors is guaranteed.

Hervey Bay - Cool Rock'n Records owner Ken Jarratt. Valerie Horton

3. Bendigo Bank agency in Maryborough

A Bendigo Bank agency is now open in Maryborough, giving locals more banking options.

It is located inside law firm Suthers George at 128 Richmond St, Maryborough.

A unique feature of Bendigo Bank is it is run by local stakeholders, and profits are injected into the community.

Opening of the Maryborough Bendigo Bank Agency - (L) Gerard O'Connell (Chairman Fraser Coast Community Enterprise), Gavin McNab (Reg. Community Mgr), Tim Evans (Branch Mgr Fraser Coast) and Travis George (Suthers George). Alistair Brightman

4. Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation

The osteopathy clinic was opened by passionate duo of Joe Henry and Nat Sloane.

Clients at Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation get hands-on work to their problem areas, such as through massage or realignment, and are assigned home exercises as necessary to help achieve their health goal.

The clinic is located at 5/40 Torquay Rd, Pialba.

Bay Osteopathy - (L) Joe Henry and Nat Sloane. Alistair Brightman

5. Gold Law

Fraser Coast lawyer Kade Eames has pursued his longtime dream of running his own law firm.

Gold Law is located at 1/107 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba, after opening doors earlier this month.

6. Seaside Cafe Restaurant

This family-run business caters to hungry bellies for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Seaside Cafe Restaurant is located at 473 Esplanade, Hervey Bay on the corner of Ann St.

Seaside Cafe Restaurant - (L) Carolyn, Tenecia, Robert and Lachlan Brummell. Alistair Brightman

7. Tapestry Boho Couture

Combining her love for a good coffee and a passion for hairdressing, Emma Edmeades has opened a business where this is exactly what you'll get.

Tapestry Boho Couture combines hair and coffee in a trendy and modern space.

You can discover Tapestry Boho Couture at shop 2/10 Fraser St, Torquay.

CAFFEINE HIT: Tapestry Boho Couture owner Emma Edmeades. Jodie Callcott

8. Gilly's Place

The new retro-themed cafe has opened where Toy World once operated and is a fitting replacement with quirky arcade games lining its walls.

It also hosts special events for those on the autism spectrum.

Gilly's Place is located at 168 Boat harbour Dr, Pialba.

Rory and Jed Mortimer hit the arcade games at Gilly's Place. Annie Perets

3. Fixxx Hervey Bay

A restaurant is opening next door to Hervey Bay nightclub Smokenleather.

It will be open until 3am during party nights, and also serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The opening date is yet to be announced.

10. Comics n Pop

Comics n Pop opened in Pialba Place at the end of January and you would be hard-pressed to find more dedicated comic fans than owners Simon and Carla Thornton.

They moved to the Bay in December and after years of tossing around the idea of owning a comic book store, they finally bit the bullet.

NOW OPEN: Comics n Pop owners Carla and Simon Thornton have had positive feedback from the community. Jodie Callcott

11. The Kilted Dog Cafe

A Scottish-theme cafe has recently opened in Maryborough, and has already received raving reviews.

It is located at 8/371 Kent Street, Maryborough.

12. Alowishus

Alowishus Delicious, owned by Michael and Tracey McPhee, is located in Adelaide St in Maryborough.



The space has been renovated and transformed from the former bank and pawn brokers once housed in the iconic Adelaide street building.



The cafe is the second Alowishus outlet, with the couple already owning a successful business in Bundaberg.