New Fraser Coast childcare centre nears completion

A NEW childcare centre that will house about 100 Fraser Coast children will ease the bottleneck of childcare admissions in Hervey Bay when it is completed.

Plans for the centre on Sterling Dr and Main St were approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in January.

Win Projects managing director Glen Winney said construction was expected to finish in late October.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Win Projects managing director Glen Winney said construction on the new childcare centre was nearing completion in late October. Blake Antrobus

Bay Explorers Hervey Bay co-owner Wayne Black said the new building would complement their existing centre in Urangan.

He said it had reached the point where the current centre had to turn back families because they had "reached capacity."

"Our Urangan centre opened in November 2013; within a year we were full," Mr Black said.

"We've had a waiting list... (and) there's been plenty of demand that has not been fulfilled."

Mr Black said the new building would help ease pressures off families trying to get children into the centre.

He said it was expected to open by November.

Bay Explorer's new building brings the total number of childcare centres across the Fraser Coast to about 48.