New Fraser Coast region business to lock in customer service

ADAM Struber and Linda Owen came to Hervey Bay for a holiday but decided to lock in a stay when they recently opened 'Low Cost Locksmiths'.

Moving down in May this year from Townsville and open for business on July 1, Adam and Linda have worked hard to establish a good relationship with their customer service.

Adam brings with him 23 years of locksmith experience to his profession and sees it as an opportunity to help out the community.

"Everyone needs help at some point of their life and I enjoy doing jobs that other people can't do,” Adam said.

Adam said to be a locksmith is a specialised trade that required a four year apprenticeship to gain qualification.

If anyone finds themselves locked out of their property, Low Cost Locksmiths can provide a quick emergency lockout response service.

There is no call out fee for Hervey Bay locals and charge an affordable hourly rate of $77 and then in 15 minute increments after.

They will also go to Maryborough and the Fraser Coast region.

Business Manager Linda Owen said the feedback from customers has been great and want to build on the businesses early success.

"There's definitely a demand for locksmiths and we love the Hervey Bay region to live and work in,” Linda said.

"Its very exciting and love helping people and giving the best service for customers and get the job right first time is important.”

They are available 24/7 no matter what time and will do either residential or commercial.

Some of the services provided will cover, emergency lockout response, door and window lock and handle repairs, security consultations for homes and businesses, automotive specialists and safes sold and serviced.

For more information you contact them on 0499 926 323, email info@lowcostlocksmiths.com.au or on Facebook or website lowcostlocksmiths.com.au .