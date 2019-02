KIND GESTURE: Hervey Bay's Aubrey McMullen with his new friend and companion.

TWO roaming dogs took Aubrey McMullen's best mate from him.

But now he can smile again after a generous gesture from a neighbour, who brought him a new companion.

Mr McMullen, 89, was attacked by the dogs on February 15.

The two animals ran into his living room while he was sitting with his daughter.

His parrot, who was named Ben, was sitting on his shoulder when the dogs knocked the elderly man to the ground.

The bird was killed and Mr McMullen's ear was lacerated in the attack.

He was left devastated by the loss of his bird, who was his constant companion.

But this week he was touched when a woman brought him a new bird - and the two are already warming to each other.

His new friend doesn't have a name yet, but Mr McMullen said it was lovely to have the company that only a pet can provide.

He said he was very grateful to the woman to brought him his new bird.

The search continues for the dogs involved in the incident, a staffy and a German shepherd.