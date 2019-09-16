New funding scheme takes sting out of moving for study

ON THE MOVE: Michael Zimmermann, Tanya Jackson, Amy Stephenson and Ghiuwon Kim at USC's Fraser Coast campus.

ON THE MOVE: Michael Zimmermann, Tanya Jackson, Amy Stephenson and Ghiuwon Kim at USC's Fraser Coast campus. Contributed

NEW funding options could help take the sting out of moving for study.

University of the Sunshine Coast will provide a one-off payment of $2500 for eligible students who are enrolled in programs for which only the first year is available at its Fraser Coast campus.

The bursary will be introduced next year to help students who need to relocate to continue their studies with USC.

To expand access to educational opportunities in the region, USC offers first-year subjects locally in degrees in Environmental Science, Science, Secondary Education/Science, Counselling and Social Sciences (Psychology).

Students undertake the remaining subjects at USC's main campus at Sippy Downs.

USC Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said the Relocation Bursary pilot scheme was part of a wider University commitment to enhancing higher education and improving student experiences in the Fraser Coast region.

"Offering first-year subjects in key degrees gives Fraser Coast students greater access to a range of study programs and the flexibility to complete their first year of university at home,” Professor Scott said.

"This bursary scheme recognises the costs involved in relocating to the Sunshine Coast to continue their studies and aims to assist students who may have financial difficulties and other equity considerations.”

Almost 20 degrees and pathway programs will be offered at USC's Fraser Coast campus next year, including a new full degree in social work.