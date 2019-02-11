New future for indoor hockey as major grant approved

NEW FUTURE FOR HOCKEY: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Maryborough and District Hockey Association president Tony Quaill with the grant for the new indoor hockey centre, funded through the Federal Government.

NEW FUTURE FOR HOCKEY: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Maryborough and District Hockey Association president Tony Quaill with the grant for the new indoor hockey centre, funded through the Federal Government. Blake Antrobus

A MAJOR infrastructure grant for Maryborough's hockey association is set to transform the scene of indoor hockey on the Fraser Coast.

As part of the second round of the Federal Government's Community Sport Infrastructure program, $436,300 will be given to the Maryborough and District Hockey Association for a new indoor sports centre.

Some upgrades will include new flooring, a new scoreboard, LED lighting and improved spectator seating for the current indoor hockey centre on the corner of Woodstock and Neptune Sts.

MDHA president Tony Quaill said the work would allow the group to start applying to host hockey championships in the future and give players an opportunity to further develop their skills.

"It gives more access for training,” Mr Quaill said.

"We've got state coaches and selectors, so we'll hopefully be the home for the state teams that will come and train here.

"Hopefully we'll be the hub of indoor hockey for the state.”

Mr Quaill said the new centre would give Maryborough's indoor hockey scene a renewed sense of ownership and enhance their ability to host games and competitions in the future.

The centre is expected to be finished by October in time for the new season of indoor hockey.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the benefits of the funding would be felt throughout the community once the new centre was completed.

"Maryborough is renowned for its hockey players and this funding will help provide the facilities to foster those skills in a new generation of players, as well as encouraging existing players to reach their fullest potential,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The upgraded facilities will be large enough to host national championships for hockey, as well as other sports including netball, futsal and volleyball, which will boost sports tourism and the local economy.”