Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders wants the city's old Tafe building put to good use.
New future for Maryborough's abandoned Tafe building

Carlie Walker
4th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
FOR more than five years, Maryborough's old Tafe building on Nagel St has stood empty.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders says that's just not good enough.

He said he was working closely with government agencies urging them to act now to find a new purpose for the building.

"I have continually met with many groups to discuss the possible use of the Nagel St facility, and brought these suggestions and ideas to the departments with shared responsibility for the site," Mr Saunders said.

"I even discussed the issue of a joint emergency hub to be situated there.

"But now with a new state-of-the-art fire station construction about to commence on Alice St we need to move, and move fast."

Mr Saunders recently called a meeting of the Director Generals for State Development, Manufacturing, and Infrastructure and Planning as well as Department of Employment, Small Business and other government representatives to tell them he wanted action now.

He said he required a concentrated effort from everyone to make sure this facility was not being wasted and for it to again became a focal point of the Maryborough region.

"I know of a number of innovative businesses and training organisations who have approached me with sound ideas on the use of this facility and I want their ideas heard and assessed urgently," Mr Saunders said.

"My priority is jobs we can grow from such a valuable asset.

"I also stated that the first thing that needed to happen right now was improved security, with security fencing commencing this week."

