Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW ATTRACTION: Glamping will soon be offered at Discovery Parks in Hervey Bay
NEW ATTRACTION: Glamping will soon be offered at Discovery Parks in Hervey Bay
News

New glamping experience to provide an escape

Carlie Walker
11th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROUGHING it just isn’t appealing to some campers.

But an up-market camping experience is soon be become available on the Fraser Coast, with glamping set to arrive at Discovery Parks in Fraser St, offering families the chance to experience the pristine Fraser Coast in style.

Park Manager Georgina Woodlee said the new glamping accommodation would provide a sense of escape and connection to nature in one of Australia’s loveliest destinations.

“The safari tents have a hotel-style ensuite and kitchenette, luxurious beds and a deck complete with barbecue, set in a beautifully landscaped area by the lake.

The near $1 million investment represented Discovery Parks to bring the simple pleasures of nature and regional Australia to new visitors, Ms Woodlee said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

        premium_icon Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

        Community The money will be used to refurbish an existing shed and build a large deck and outdoor learning area.

        Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

        premium_icon Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

        News Thousands of people are expected to attend.

        Expert gardener shares tips for surviving drought

        premium_icon Expert gardener shares tips for surviving drought

        News Small changes at home can make a big difference when rain does not come

        Ladies have VIEW to change children’s lives

        premium_icon Ladies have VIEW to change children’s lives

        News The club is a big supporter of the Smith Family Appeal.