New glamping experience to provide an escape

NEW ATTRACTION: Glamping will soon be offered at Discovery Parks in Hervey Bay

ROUGHING it just isn’t appealing to some campers.

But an up-market camping experience is soon be become available on the Fraser Coast, with glamping set to arrive at Discovery Parks in Fraser St, offering families the chance to experience the pristine Fraser Coast in style.

Park Manager Georgina Woodlee said the new glamping accommodation would provide a sense of escape and connection to nature in one of Australia’s loveliest destinations.

“The safari tents have a hotel-style ensuite and kitchenette, luxurious beds and a deck complete with barbecue, set in a beautifully landscaped area by the lake.

The near $1 million investment represented Discovery Parks to bring the simple pleasures of nature and regional Australia to new visitors, Ms Woodlee said.