New golf pro joins M'boro club team

Maryborough On Course Golf Shop trainee James Taylor with new manager Kurt Watts. Annie Perets

SINCE picking up a golf club at age 10, Kurt Watts has turned his favourite sport into a career which included coaching elite players in the Northern Territory.

The next step of his whirlwind adventure is becoming the Maryborough On-Course Golf Shop manager, taking over from Kevin Law who held the role for 21 years.

Originally from Hervey Bay, Mr Watts is excited at moving back to the Fraser Coast region to be closer to family following a lengthy stint in Darwin.

Next time you're at the Maryborough Golf Club, expect to see his smiling face floating about the greens prepared to offer advice on the game of golf and equipment.

He is especially passionate about helping the development of young players and encouraging newbies to give the sport a shot.

"We have done some changes as the shop and added a few more brands,” Mr Watts said.

"We're also going to look at different approaches to coaching and introduce new technology.”

Working alongside him will be James Taylor, who is a golf professional trainee.

Players at the Maryborough Golf Club will be getting into the Australia Day spirit on Saturday with the dress code changing to thongs and singlets for the special day.