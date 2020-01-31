New grant secures 58 jobs at Maryborough business

MORE than 58 jobs have been secured thanks to a $785,150 grant which has enabled Maryborough’s Global Manufacturing Group to install world-leading technology to manufacture specialist parts for companies, including Rheinmetall.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien, who inspected the new equipment yesterday, said the Australian Government Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority grant would secure Global Manufacturing’s 58 jobs in Maryborough.

Maryborough’s Global Manufacturing Group is one of four businesses which has a teaming agreement with Rheinmetall.

“This state-of-the-art equipment is putting Global Manufacturing Group on the world stage in terms of design and manufacturing capacity, and ensures they can service the Rheinmetall Land 400 Boxer supply chain,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This secures local jobs and diversifies Maryborough manufacturing base, increasing our nation’s defence capability.

Mr O’Brien said the new technology is allowing Global Manufacturing Group to enhance their supply chain capabilities in the delivery of the Rheinmetall contract.

“It’s making Global Manufacturing Group’s operations quicker, smarter and more energy efficient, allowing them to pursue further growth opportunities in new markets, which would provide further opportunities for apprentices to develop cutting edge skills,” Mr O’Brien said.

“It’s fantastic to see a local Wide Bay company contributing to Australia’s defence industry and putting Maryborough at the heart of boosting our national security.”

Grants of between $50,000 to $1 million are available to fund up to half the cost of a project. The program provides total funding of up to $17m for investments in projects that are aligned with Defence’s sovereign industrial capability priorities.