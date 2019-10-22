Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Facebook group popped up on Monday for trading on the Cashless Debit Card.
The Facebook group popped up on Monday for trading on the Cashless Debit Card. Contributed
News

Facebook group helps get around Cashless Card restrictions

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW Facebook group has popped up specifically for those on the Cashless Debit Card.

In the 16 hours Bundy Buy and Sell Indue has been up, it has accrued more than 40 members.

There were historically some reported teething troubles for those on the CDC being unable to purchase second-hand goods online.

"This group is for people on the Cashless Card who are missing out on being able to purchase second-hand goods due to having limited cash since being forced onto the card," the group's description reads.

"We are able to do internal transfer funds between the Indue accounts in order to pay for second-hand goods."

cashless card editors picks hinkler keith pitt social issues welfare
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Murder trial: ‘He asked if I would go belt this guy’

    premium_icon Murder trial: ‘He asked if I would go belt this guy’

    News In the weeks leading up to a Fraser Coast man’s death, one of his alleged murderers told his neighbour he was going gun shopping, a court has heard.

    • 22nd Oct 2019 4:52 PM
    Athletes to make sporting history

    premium_icon Athletes to make sporting history

    News Athletes to represent region in unique sporting tournament

    GATAKERS: Four very different exhibitions in Maryborough

    premium_icon GATAKERS: Four very different exhibitions in Maryborough

    Art & Theatre The displays will go on show from October 30