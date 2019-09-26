MEN'S SHED: New group gives men chance to have a chat

BUILDING SUPPORT: Glenwood Men's Shed chairman David Legge (second from left) says the group is making a big difference to lives in his community.

BUILDING SUPPORT: Glenwood Men's Shed chairman David Legge (second from left) says the group is making a big difference to lives in his community. Carlie Walker

SOMETIMES all they do is sit, talk and have a cup of coffee.

But Glenwood's new Men's Shed is making a huge difference in people's lives.

Chairman David Legge said the group was all about men's health and well-being.

For the past three-and-a-half months, the group has been meeting at Glenwood Community Hall but that is all about to change.

The group is set to move into a nearby shed and, during the Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting held at the rural township this week, Mayor George Seymour pledged $10,000 to get the club up and running.

Mr Legge said when the group was established more members would join, with many men in the community already attending or expressing interest.

"Having that given to us today means the world to me," he said.

"I get a bit emotional about it."

Mr Legge said the group was about camaraderie and mateship.

"It's all about blokes getting together and enjoying each other's company," he said.

"That's what it's all about."

Mr Legge said the group was for anybody who needed it, from married men to single men who might be in need of some company.

"It gets them out and about and out of the house," he said.

His wife of 29 years, Pam, said it was a great initiative for men.