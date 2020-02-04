New Gympie region cafe you’ll go nuts for

IF THE soft opening of a new cafe at Lindols Macadamias on Saturday is any indication, Olle and Sandra Lindstrom are on to a winner.

"It was very busy," Mrs Lindstrom said.

The macadamia farm is located on the Tin Can Bay Rd at Goomboorian and was one of the first on-board with the Cooloola Farm Trails.

The new cafe at Lindols Macadamias which had a soft opening at the weekend.

Now, the on farm cafe is a chance for the couple to share their farm-fresh value-added product direct with the public.

"We plan to keep to a small niche. We don't want to become a fancy-pantsy restaurant," Mrs Lindstrom said.

She said the point of difference for the cafe is both the atmosphere and the menu.

"We plan to do things like slow-cooked corn beef just like your grandmother used to make and our products don't contain preservatives or gluten and there are no colours or additives," she said.

The atmosphere comes from the converted two bedroom fibreboard cottage on the farm which now contains a commercial kitchen in which to create all this wholesome goodness.

Mrs Lindstrom said this foray into hospitality has been three years in the planning, and while there are still a few little finishing touches required, the weekend's trade has been very encouraging.

Olle and Sandra Lindstrom from Lindols Macadamias had a soft opening for their new cafe on the weekend.

"I'm really a people person and I love interacting with the public," she said.

Mrs Lindstrom has fielded inquiries about putting on a grand opening but at this stage she is undecided.

"If it happens, it will be around March sometime," she said.

And as for a signature dish for the cafe?

"My macadamia and lime cheesecake is a winner. And we did a chicken and macadamia pesto toastie which was really popular."