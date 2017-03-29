31°
New health initiative will help residents prevent diseases

Annie Perets
| 29th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
LAUNCH OF MY HEALTH FOR LIFE: Malcolm and Karen Flint get a health assessment from Loral Courtney.
LAUNCH OF MY HEALTH FOR LIFE: Malcolm and Karen Flint get a health assessment from Loral Courtney. Annie Perets

MALCOLM and Karen Flint were some of the first residents on the Fraser Coast to use a new health program.

My health for life aims at preventing diseases such as type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart diseases.

The program will offer participants six sessions of coaching and support in a six month period.

The first session will be a one-on-one personalised appointment with the sessions after that to be delivered in either small groups or over the phone.

The Coast couple had their blood pressure checked and were surveyed about their health habits.

"They asked about our history with alcohol, whether we smoke, how much fruit and veggies we eat and if we exercise," Mr Flint said.

"I think it's a great idea and a bit of an eye opener."

Ms Flint said they would be interested in doing follow-up appointments after their positive initial experience.

"It was also interesting to find out information like how many steps a day you should be taking," she said.

Wide Bay is the first region in Australia to get the initiative.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he envisioned the program to take some pressure off the public health system.

"I think proactive programs that offer people a real chance of avoiding future illness are a great investment in the health of this area," he said.

Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute said one way to get involved in the program is to be referred by a GP.

"People often know what is good for them but have difficulty starting or getting to where they need to go," she said.

"That's where we come in. The program recognises everyone is different and will have different barriers and motivation for living a healthier life."

My health for life is a Queensland Government initiative valued at $27M.

Information on the eligibility criteria is available at myhealthforlife.com.au or on 13 74 75.

Topics:  fchealth fraser coast

