New helpline offers support to local businesses

HELPING HAND: Economic Development manager Mark Lourigan and customer service officers Jemma Rodgers and Julie McCarthy man the phone lines at the Fraser Coast Regional Council's new business support helpline. PHOTO: Contributed.

BUSINESS owners and operators can now call a dedicated helpline to get through the COVID-19 assistance packages.

Fraser Coast Regional Council deputy mayor Darren Everard said there was already an extensive COVID-19 Support for Business website.

“The helpline is an extra level of assistance,” Cr Everard said.

He said the response to the website had been outstanding but the council found some business people preferred to talk to someone local.

“Sometimes they don’t get an option to talk to people at the state and federal government level, or they have to wade through complex phone directories to be put through to someone who can assist,” he said.

Cr Everard said the council’s helpline staff could help business owners and operators filter information and direct them straight to the details they wanted.

The council has been able to provide the extra support to bolster Fraser Coast businesses as part of staffing changes brought about by COVID-19.

“With the customer service centres closed, the two officers manning the helpline have been redeployed from the customer service section to work with the Economic Development team,” Cr Everard said.

The business support helpline opened yesterday.

Businesses can access the service by calling the council on 1300 79 49 29 and following the prompts.