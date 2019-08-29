New Heritage plan to focus on preserving M'boro character

HISTORY IN FOCUS: Mary Heritage (Carmel Murdoch) in front of Maryborough City Hall . A new council program will focus on protecting and preserving heritage buildings across the region, much like City Hall.

HISTORY IN FOCUS: Mary Heritage (Carmel Murdoch) in front of Maryborough City Hall . A new council program will focus on protecting and preserving heritage buildings across the region, much like City Hall. Alistair Brightman

DEVELOPERS could be given 100 per cent discounts on infrastructure charges for special heritage projects.

The move would be part of a new council-run plan to preserve historically significant buildings across the Fraser Coast.

Councillors approved the development of a Fraser Coast Heritage Plan at yesterday's council meeting.

It will act as a framework for the management of heritage across the Fraser Coast, including buildings like the Maryborough City Hall, pictured.

As part of the program, a suite of incentives would encourage the conservation of heritage and character across the region.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said that could include giving developers discounts on infrastructure charges for projects that conserve heritage and maintain character.

"A Heritage Advisory Service will be introduced to provide free heritage advice and guidelines for restoration of these types of buildings,” Cr Sanderson said.

"Maryborough is especially famous for its heritage buildings and streetscapes.

"It will be fantastic to be able to protect and promote... those buildings.”

The heritage plan is expected to be presented to the council by the end of the year.

Meeting documents reveal the council could contribute towards major projects for the restoration of heritage-listed buildings with grants.

To meet the criteria, buildings must be listed on the Local or Queensland Heritage Register.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council made sweeping changes to its heritage policies in 2017 after a review recommended updates.

Residents will soon get a first-hand look at many of Maryborough's heritage-listed buildings at next month's Open House and Gardens.

The event will include guided tours of the City Hall.

Maryborough personality Carmel Murdoch, also known as Mary Heritage, said it was not just the people of Maryborough who would enjoy such an event but the city's many visitors as well.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said it would be a weekend to uncover the hidden stories of the city from September 21-22.

"From museums and collections capturing the spirit and memories of our pioneers, to striking public art that shares the stories from days gone by, you will be captivated by the unique characters of these amazing and impressive buildings,” Cr Seymour said.