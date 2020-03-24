Menu
Owner of Giovanni's Pizza Bar and Italian Street Food, Giovanni Castrignano said he is improvising his businesses to ensure they stay afloat during the COVID-19 health concerns. Photo: Glen Porteous.
New food delivery service launches on Fraser Coast

Jessica Cook
24th Mar 2020 7:59 AM
THREE months of planning and developing have finished and timing couldn't have been better.

Hervey Bay Food on the Run is a new delivery service that hopes to launch tomorrow.

Giovanni Castrognano, owner of Giovanni's Pizza Bar and Italian Street Food, said he hoped his new business venture would help customers during lockdown and also allow restaurants to work with closed doors.

"It's not about making profit," he said.

"The business is about servicing the local restaurants."

There are already eight restaurants from different cuisines in Hervey Bay ready to start delivering via the service.

These includes Giovanni's Pizza Bar, Ricardos Italiano, Mum's Charcoal & Grill, Tasty Thai, Ibis Kebab, Waterfront Restaurant, Jetty Seafood and Namastay India.

Customers will be able to see all the options and menus, order and pay online.

"Our drivers will leave your food at the door or patio and wait for you to come and get it while they stand back," Mr Castrognano said.

"There will be no contact so we will be able to follow all social distancing rules."

Mr Castrognano said the new business would employ seven drivers and two administration staff.

"I am happy to be creating employment during this down period when many have lost work," he said.

To find out more on ordering or signing up your restaurant, go to foodonthe-run.com.au

