New Hervey Bay gallery to nurture local art

GRAND OPENING: Whalesong owner Rebecca Greenshields with gallery operator Lyn Montgomery celebrating the official opening of a new art gallery at Great Sandy Straits Marina.

THERE will be wine, cheese and stimulating conversation at the opening of a new art gallery this Friday, according to owner-operator Lyn Montgomery.

The Harbour Gift Gallery at Great Sandy Straits Marina will expand into a vacant store next door to showcase the varied work of seven artists and one sculptor.

The store is a handmade co-operative which provides an affordable retail outlet for the Artisans of the Fraser Coast Region for the past four years.

Ms Montgomery said the the gallery was self-funded.

As she is retired any profits generated go back into growing the business.

"We are now expanding to establish an artist-run Art Gallery in an adjoining shop,” she said.

"This will complement the Gift Gallery and provide exhibition and retail space for seven local artists.”

An artist herself, Ms Montgomery said opportunities arose when the artisans had their own permanent home base in Hervey Bay.

"This not only increases their merchandising opportunities but often opens other avenues to further assists in growing their business,” she said.

"The visitors and locals alike will find a treasure trove of quality hand-made craft and original artwork at the Harbour Gift Gallery.”

The opening will kick off at 5pm on Saturday and be opened by Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour.

The expansion is a tribute to the business's commitment to helping artists grow.

Ellen Foulds started featuring her photography in the Gift Gallery for a year before expanding to the store next door.

When she moved her growing business Elfotography Hervey Bay to Bideford St, this left the space next door vacant for the Gift Gallery to expand.

"Come along to support local artists,” Ms Montgomery said. "We've had some really positive comments and people are loving the work, we've already sold some.

"Hervey Bay is a place with lots of really good artists.

"We have a wide selection of styles from contemporary and abstract, each artist is so different.”