New high-tech gym to open in Maryborough

HIGH-TECH GYM: Marcin Lazinski and Hannah Glass assist Karin Graham in the Palm Lakes Resort gym, which opened earlier this year. A new gym will open in Maryborough in about two weeks' time. INSET: Equipment is moved into the new gym on Adelaide St.

HIGH-TECH GYM: Marcin Lazinski and Hannah Glass assist Karin Graham in the Palm Lakes Resort gym, which opened earlier this year. A new gym will open in Maryborough in about two weeks' time. INSET: Equipment is moved into the new gym on Adelaide St. Mike Knott BUN030718MILON1

A FUTURISTIC GYM that uses a smart card to read your workout pattern and provides state-of-the-art equipment will soon open its doors in Maryborough.

Run by Milon Premium Health Clubs, the specialist gym is one of the few high-tech gyms located in Australia, with other locations including the Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Bargara and Cooroy.

It uses a circuit-based training model, meaning full-body workouts can be completed in about 17.5 minutes. An office with spaces for physiotherapists and physiologists will also be located on site.

HIGH-TECH GYM: Gym equipment is moved into the new Milon Premium Health Club gym on Adelaide St. The centre will be opened on July 28. Contributed

Milon Australia director Marcin Lazinski said a biometric card issued to members of the gym allows the electronic machines to keep track of workout progress and training plans.

"All the members' biometric information is stored on the card, so people can just put them into the machines and it adjusts the weight according to what's on the plan,” Mr Lazinski said.

"So as you keep exercising, you can monitor your progress and track aspects of your movement.”

The German-made equipment is designed to be used by people of all ages and physical abilities.

HIGH-TECH GYM: Gym equipment is moved into the new Milon Premium Health Club gym on Adelaide St. The centre will be opened on July 28. Contributed

"It uses electricity, rather than weights, so resistance is generated electronically and allows for different training modes,” Mr Lazinski said.

"This means we can have clients well into their 80s using our equipment.”

The new gym will be located at 230 Adelaide St and will be opened on July 28.

A similar gym was launched at the Palm Lakes Resort in Bargara in December last year.

HIGH-TECH GYM: Photos of the Milon Premium Health Club on the Gold Coast. The Adelaide St gym will have a similar look and feel once opened. Contributed

Mr Lazinski said the club's position in the heart of Maryborough was ideal for people needing strength and endurance training close to the town centre. He said it would help tackle chronic health conditions and inactivity among Fraser Coast residents.

"Because of its location close to the chemist and medical centre, we hope to work with the local health providers,” Mr Lazinski said.