New hobby takes flight at sports precinct

Seven-year-old Chloe Shiel from Hervey Bay was one of about 30 people adding colour to the sky above the Sports Precinct on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

WITH more than a decade of experience Malcolm White wanted to share his passion for kite flying with others.

After a story appeared in The Indy calling for like-minded people to join his social kite flying group, numbers have soared with up to 30 people now coming together twice a month.

The group's inaugural session was held on the beach in Urangan but recently located after council gave approval to use the grounds at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct.

Having more groups using the Sport and Recreation Precinct is fantastic, Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said.

"There is plenty of room for groups to use," Cr Everard said.

"Groups are not only sharing the space, but are sharing facilities.

"Recently the Fraser Coast Cycling Club have decided to host their criterium races at the precinct and the Netball Association has generously allowed them to use their facilities. There is a great atmosphere of co-operation.

"The precinct will only get busier as more groups move in."

Mr White said the sports precinct was the "ideal location".

"We used to fly on the beach which was good but if your kite went down it would get soaking (wet)," he said.

"Out on the grass it doesn't matter which was the wind is blowing and if a kites goes down it stays dry."

Mr White said it is a great social hobby because it is accessible and affordable.

"People are really just coming along and having fun and that's what it's all about," he said.

"We have ages from five to 70 and we all learn from each other.

"You can buy a really great kite for $25-45 that will last you a long time."

For those who don't want to invest in buying a kite before giving it a go, Mr White - also a member of the Redcliffe Kite Club - is happy to lend a kite or sell one of the club's kites at a reduced cost.

There's everything from small stunt kites to world champion kites ready to be flown. Children are welcome to come along but they must be supervised by an adult.

The group meets at the sports precinct every second Saturday of the month at 9am, except for August 10 when the group will join in all the fun of the Oceans Kite Karnival at the Urangan Pier.

To find out more, phone Mr White on 0412308710.