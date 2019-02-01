New home dreams turned drug den nightmare

A SUNSHINE Coast couple are in the midst of a nightmare after unknowingly renting a property formerly used as a drug den.

A family moved into their Sippy Downs property on January 4, with a mother-of-one falling ill almost immediately from the high level of methamphetamine residue.

The couple were excited to start a new chapter at the home but were shocked to find drug utensils in the backyard of the property.

"We spent the first day cleaning the property because it was absolutely filthy," the male tenant said.

"We soon discovered bent spoons in the backyard, unusual stains in the garage and drug paraphernalia around the house."

After introducing themselves to neighbours, their suspicions were confirmed that "junkies" used to live in the home.

During their second night, a female tenant woke up barely able to breath and went to hospital.

"At hospital, doctors discovered my wife was in the midst of an environmental asthma attack and suffering occupational bronchitis and recommended she not return to our new rental," the man said.

Knowing there was something seriously wrong with the property, the family had it tested by Meth Screen and soon discovered methamphetamine residue readings more than 40 times above the safe Australian standard.

"I'd hate to think what would have happened to the health of my young family if I hadn't spoken to the neighbours and had the property tested for methamphetamine residue," he said.

Unfortunately they were not alone with damning new research revealing how prevalent methamphetamine residue is in Queensland homes.

In the past year, Meth Screen collected more than 2000 samples at 502 properties, with 54 per cent of Queensland properties screened returning readings above the safe Australian guideline level.

This was an increase of 19 per cent compared to this time last year.

Since January, homes in Yarrabilba, Ormeau, Redland Bay, Redcliffe Springwood, Pimpama, Reedy Creek, Palm Cove and Broadbeach Waters have tested positive to the illicit residue.

Meth Screen CEO Ryan Matthews said the company offered a range of methamphetamine screening services, so buyers, investors, property managers and home owners can choose the type of screening that is most appropriate for their situation.

