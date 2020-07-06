Menu
New home for future football stars coming to Coast

Carlie Walker
6th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
A NEW hub for the Brisbane Roar Academy is being established on the Fraser Coast.

The hub will be centred around an under-8 to under-12s skills training program.

The program will be designed to be accessible to all young footballers in the region, as well as broadening the identification of talent for the club's Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League setups.

The new hub will extend the Brisbane Roar Academy's presence in Queensland and provides opportunities for young footballers and coaches in the region.

Ahead of the programs starting in Term 3, the Roar Academy will also host a free school holiday clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct on July 11.

The free clinic will be attended by the academy's experienced coaches and will be open to boys and girls from under-8s through to under-16s in the region.

To find out more, head to brisbaneroaracademy.com.au.

