Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Fuchs and Elaine Lewthwaite at the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival.
Michelle Fuchs and Elaine Lewthwaite at the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival.
News

New home for Hervey Bay’s iconic seafood festival

Carlie Walker
23rd Jan 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Seafood Festival will find a new home when it goes ahead on August 9 this year.

Instead of being held in Urangan, it will move to Seafront Oval in Pialba to take advantage of the recently upgraded facility and provide extra room for the thousands of people who flock to the event each year.

Organisers Elaine Lewthwaite and Michelle Fuchs said they were excited about the change of venue.

The founders are working in partnership with Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, which is taking over the running of the festival.

Ms Lewthwaite and Ms Fuchs, who will retain their involvement on the organising committee and will present wild catch delicacies at the seafood marquee at the 2020 event, have hailed the partnership with FCTE “as helping to take the event to the next level”.

“The phenomenal growth of the festival as a major food tourism destination clearly indicates the importance of planning for the future,” Ms Lewthwaite said.

“This new energised partnership has enormous potential to present an even more memorable catch to plate experience for the thousands of seafood lovers who flock to Hervey Bay”.

Ms Lewthwaite founded Hervey Bay Seafood in 1998 and has been its president since that time. She also has had hands-on experience in the onshore seafood processing sector and has represented the industry locally for the past 40 years.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said the Seafood Festival delivered one of the largest out-of-region weekend attendances on the Fraser Coast, estimated to inject between $2 million and $3 million into the local economy in direct tourism spend each year.

Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard applauded the move

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Tourists behind latest dingo feedings on island

        premium_icon REVEALED: Tourists behind latest dingo feedings on island

        News Joint patrols involving police and rangers from the QPWS are being conducted

        Tribute to Bard’s brilliance

        premium_icon Tribute to Bard’s brilliance

        News LOVE will be in the air when Z-Pac Theatre opens its latest production on the most...

        Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        premium_icon Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        Politics LNP launches parliamentary petition over dairy supply contract

        Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        premium_icon Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        Pets & Animals Award-winning photographer joins quest to save greyhounds