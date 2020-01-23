New home for Hervey Bay’s iconic seafood festival

HERVEY Bay Seafood Festival will find a new home when it goes ahead on August 9 this year.

Instead of being held in Urangan, it will move to Seafront Oval in Pialba to take advantage of the recently upgraded facility and provide extra room for the thousands of people who flock to the event each year.

Organisers Elaine Lewthwaite and Michelle Fuchs said they were excited about the change of venue.

The founders are working in partnership with Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, which is taking over the running of the festival.

Ms Lewthwaite and Ms Fuchs, who will retain their involvement on the organising committee and will present wild catch delicacies at the seafood marquee at the 2020 event, have hailed the partnership with FCTE “as helping to take the event to the next level”.

“The phenomenal growth of the festival as a major food tourism destination clearly indicates the importance of planning for the future,” Ms Lewthwaite said.

“This new energised partnership has enormous potential to present an even more memorable catch to plate experience for the thousands of seafood lovers who flock to Hervey Bay”.

Ms Lewthwaite founded Hervey Bay Seafood in 1998 and has been its president since that time. She also has had hands-on experience in the onshore seafood processing sector and has represented the industry locally for the past 40 years.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said the Seafood Festival delivered one of the largest out-of-region weekend attendances on the Fraser Coast, estimated to inject between $2 million and $3 million into the local economy in direct tourism spend each year.

Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard applauded the move