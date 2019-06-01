New home on the frontline for Howard Emergency Services

ACTION STATION: QFES Commissioner Katrina Carroll, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, Police Minister Mark Ryan and Police Commissioner Ian Stewart at the opening of the new Emergency Services Centre in Howard.

ACTION STATION: QFES Commissioner Katrina Carroll, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford, Police Minister Mark Ryan and Police Commissioner Ian Stewart at the opening of the new Emergency Services Centre in Howard. Blake Antrobus

FRONTLINE services in Howard have a new place to call home after an $8.6 million Emergency Services Centre was officially opened.

The centre, first proposed in 2016, houses police, SES and rural fire services under one roof to give them quicker response to emergencies within the broader Howard and Burrum district.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford also revealed the area's Rural Fire Brigade would receive a new $90,000 Ford Ranger Light Attack vehicle and a $190,000 Isuzu Medium Attack fire truck for operations in the district.

Mr Crawford said the new area had plenty of space to grow and keep the community safe.

"These vehicles are built here in Queensland ... and have already seen some operational workload,” Mr Crawford said.

"Within QFES, where you've got a rural and urban service and the SES, having them separated over town it means they don't spend too much time together.

"What we want them to do is to operate from within the same complex where they can cross-train.”

The project was funded under the State Government's $180 million Regional Infrastructure Projects Program.

About 30 jobs were created during the project's construction phase.

Its opening was hailed by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders as a "job that needed to be done”, following extensive feedback from the Howard district about police and emergency services resourcing.

Mr Crawford said the new station was designed to meet the growing demand for emergency services in the region.

"Emergency services grow ... within police, our urban and rural service and within our SES as well,” he said.

"Vehicles get bigger, we need more vehicles, more people, equipment and technology we carry.

"We need a location where we can send swift-water rescue teams into, more SES resources, and that's what Howard will now give us.”

Police and Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said the new centre would ensure police could continue to provide "excellent policing services” to the Howard community.

"For police, strategically, it's in a great location right on the Bruce Highway,” Mr Ryan said.

"You don't just have the general duties from the Howard Station here, you have the contingent of road policing command officers here.

"It's close to the highway, close to major arterials and that will help officers get out and about a bit quicker.”