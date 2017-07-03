24°
New hopes Coen can have second transplant

Carlie Walker
| 3rd Jul 2017 3:12 PM
Coen Ashton is waiting to hear if he can undergo a kidney transplant. He received a double lung transplant a few years ago.
Coen Ashton is waiting to hear if he can undergo a kidney transplant. He received a double lung transplant a few years ago. Contributed

IN THE next couple of weeks, doctors are set to decide if former Fraser Coast teen Coen Ashton is well enough to undergo a kidney transplant.

Coen and his family are currently living in Melbourne after his kidneys deteriorated and he was forced to go on dialysis.

A cystic fibrosis sufferer, Coen underwent a double lung transplant in 2012, which gave him a new lease on life.

But his mum Dawn said he was now facing a whole set of new challenges.

Coen has been facing extreme side-effects from the dialysis and doctors told him he wasn't well enough to undergo a transplant.

"It takes too much out of his body," she said.

"It's eating away at his muscles."

But now Dawn is hopeful that doctors may explore ways to get Coen to the point where he will be healthy enough to undergo a transplant.

"We're trying to get him well enough to accept a kidney," she said.

If it happens, Dawn said it would either be herself or Coen's father who would donate a kidney.

Doctors told Dawn that Coen's best chance for success was a live donor as they could then plan his surgery rather than waiting for a kidney from a deceased donor.

His surgery will be complicated by the fact that he has already undergone the lung transplant.

Dawn said because he had been so ill, Coen had not been able to spend time with his friends or be as active as he liked.
 

