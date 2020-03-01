Menu
The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Advisory Council has recently been established to give Elders and community members direct input into health service planning.
New indigenous advisory council to improve healthcare

Carlie Walker
1st Mar 2020 9:00 AM
A NEW advisory council has been formed to improve the health of the indigenous community.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Advisory Council will give those involved direct input into health service planning.

WBHHS Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said the advisory council was a crucial part of the health service’s efforts to provide culturally appropriate services.

“The advisory council is made up of members who represent clan nations and communities from across the Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and North Burnett regions.”

