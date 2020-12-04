New industry showing signs of being silver lining in sugar loss

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson at a Owanyilla macadamia nut farm.

AS MARYBOROUGH mourns the closure of its 126 year old sugar mill, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said there was still good reason to be optimistic about the city’s growing future.

The mayor recently visited a bauple nut farm in Owanyilla and was impressed by what he saw.

It is a sight the region will be seeing a lot more of after MSF Sugar announced it was selling more than 5000 hectares of Maryborough cane land earlier this year.

The sale, to Rural Funds Management, finalised last month and more than 2000 hectares of that land is set to be used to grow macadamia nuts, or as they are colloquially known, Bauple nuts.

The announcement was made last week after months of speculation the mill would close permanently.

An Owanyilla macadamia nut orchard.

Cr Seymour said while it was sad to see the sugar mill close, he was confident Bauple nuts would bring opportunities to the region.

“It is native to this area, the Bauple nut,” he said.

“The sugar mill was a key part of our history and employed a lot of people.

“But I am keen to work with the industry to get a processing plant here.”

Cr Seymour said he was confident that a thriving bauple nut industry would bring more jobs to the region – especially if a processing plant became a viable option.

On the farm near the Teddington Weir, Cr Seymour looked at the growing orchard alongside state member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and councillor Daniel Sanderson.

“The commercial decision (to shut the mill) was made by private owners and we just need to look for other opportunities,” Cr Seymour said.

“There’s a silver lining to the cloud and that’s our own Bauple nut.”