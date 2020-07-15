New initiative to help Fraser Coast get back to work

QUEENSLAND'S Back to Work program has been given a $70 million extension to help people find jobs.

It's a boost that will help the region's apprentices or trainees find employment, member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said.

The Back to Work program has already helped hundreds of people on the Fraser Coast find work.

Now eligible employers can access up to $20,000 for hiring an out of work apprentice or trainee.

Mr Saunders said the Apprentice or Trainee Boost was an extension to the program that had employed more than 20,000 people over four years.

"As we unite and recover from COVID-19, the Palaszczuk Government's number one priority is jobs," Mr Saunders said.

"We're continuing to manage the health response and that means we can focus on delivering Queensland's plan for economic recovery.

"We are supporting local businesses and local jobs wherever we can.

"The Back to Work program is tried and tested, and we know it delivers results.

"Since 2016, it has supported 10,000 Queensland employers to create 22,600 jobs - more than 530 jobs in Maryborough alone.

"This $70 million extension will provide businesses with incentives to take on a previously unemployed Queenslander, including support for young people and apprentices and trainees."

Mr Saunders said new payments would put a greater focus on helping young people across the Heritage City.

"The Apprentice and Trainee Boost of up to $20,000 will be available to eligible employers who, from today, employ an apprentice or trainee who has been unemployed for a period of four weeks," he said.

"This is about creating opportunities, giving long-term unemployed people a chance to get back into the workforce.

"Back to Work support payments have helped many businesses get through the worst of the shutdown and will continue to be incredibly valuable now that we are working to get the economy and workforce growing again."

For further information visit www.backtowork.initiatives.qld.gov.au or call 1300 369 935.