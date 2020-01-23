New initiatives to help protect region’s heritage buildings

TWO new initiatives are set to be introduced by Fraser Coast Regional Council to encourage building owners to preserve and enhance the region’s heritage and character.

Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson said Fraser Coast Heritage and Character Incentive Scheme grants would be offered to owners of heritage and selected commercial character properties.

“This incentive scheme involves grants of up to $10,000 to conserve and enhance the heritage value and character of streetscapes across the region,” Cr Sanderson said.

“The scheme will apply to more properties, not just those in the Maryborough CBD. It will also encourage larger, more significant works than our previous schemes.

“Building owners will be able to apply for $1 from council for every $2 they spend on a project, up to a maximum of $10,000.

“The scheme will cover works such as conservation or restoration projects, painting, urgent remedial works, reversing unsympathetic alterations and preparing conservation management plans to support development applications.”

Before it begins in July, workshops will be held to outline the scheme to potential applicants. Applications can be lodged through the online Smartygrants grants portal.

Cr David Lewis said a new Heritage Advisory Service would also be offered to encourage building owners to conserve, restore and protect historic buildings and places.

“Eligible owners will be able to apply for free heritage consultant advice, up to the value of $600 per site per year,” Cr Lewis said.