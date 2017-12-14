New Instagram account launched for Fraser Island anniversary

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

NEW Instagram account @visitfraserisland has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the World Heritage Listing of K'gari.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said it was fitting to mark the milestone by encouraging locals and visitors to share photographs the magnificent island.

"Make sure you follow @visitfraserisland and use #visitfraserisland when you post photos of the island to Instagram so we can share them with the world," he said.

Mr Nardi said K'gari, the name given to the island by the Butchulla people, meant paradise and it had been listed on UNESCO's World Heritage register on December 7, 1992 in recognition of its outstanding universal value.

He said the island was included on the list because it contained areas of exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance and had outstanding examples of both major stages of the earth's history and significant on-going ecological and biological processes.

"It's the biggest sand island in the world with rainforests growing out of the sand and half of the world's freshwater dune lakes," he said.