NEW IS BETTER FOR BRL: Changes coming for next year

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League could be set for some big changes for next year after the first meeting of the year today.

The association held its first annual general meeting to start looking towards 2020 with chairman Mike Ireland returning unopposed for his 10th year in the top job in the competition.

He's now outlined proposed changes to next year's competition to boost crowds, numbers and ease the pressure of finances to the competition.

The Bundaberg Rugby League last year didn't match its finance numbers from 2018 in gate takings, canteen takings and bar takings.

Ireland proposed as part of a number of recommendations to move some rounds to Sunday, including next year's grand final.

The season would start on April 18 with a tentative grand final date of September 6.

Currently, six teams have entered for next year with Western Suburbs, The Waves, Past Brothers, Eastern Suburbs, the Wallaroos and Hervey Bay involved.

If that stayed as it is currently then three rounds would be held with each team playing 15 games before finals would be held.

The first round of five games would predominantly be held on Saturday with the last two rounds of five games moving to Sunday contests.

"It makes a lot of sense to move the grand final to Sunday," Ireland revealed.

"Last year we were on the same day as hockey and football, so to have it on a stand-alone day is better.

"We know players don't like it but we need to be sensible about it."

The proposed schedule of the draw also eliminates what happened in the past couple of years.

Teams would play each other twice or three times first before some teams played each other again in the final couple of rounds.

The draw was done through picking teams out of a hat.

This won't be done next year with teams to play each other the same amount of times, regardless of how many teams are playing A-grade.

"I think it was unfair for certain teams," Ireland said.

"But the draw will depend on how many teams are involved."

The recommendation, which was voted before today's meeting, forced teams to have an A-grade side and either an under-18 or reserves team in play to compete in the BRL next year.

Currently, six teams will abide by that with Maryborough Brothers, Burnett Cutters and the Isis Devils not fulfilling that requirement after not playing in the A-grade or leaving the competition during last season.

The teams will have until the end of the month, November, to formally get two teams together including A-grade.

Or, if they can't the sides can combine with another current A-grade team to field a reserves or an under-18 team.

The other option is to play in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

The BRL is gathering this Wednesday at Salter Oval to discuss all recommendations proposed in today's meeting.

Ireland said all teams not entered could be given more time than the November 30 deadline, but it would be up to the clubs in the competition.

"I've spoken to all three clubs about it," Ireland said.

"We want to make sure we give clubs enough time to enter if they can get everything together.

"But we are also mindful we need to do it quickly so the Northern Districts Rugby League can sort out its season.

"We are in dialogue with the NDRL so hopefully it can be sorted out."

Wednesday's meeting will discuss all recommendations.

Pick up Tuesday's NewsMail to find out the other recommendations including what could happen at the start of next season.

Or pick up an online subscription and get it even earlier.