New IT store opening in Hervey Bay soon

NEW STORE: King IT is opening in Stockland Hervey Bay Shopping Centre on May 25.

BUYING a fresh new phone or gadget when the old one is broken might seem like the easy option, but getting it fixed keeps jobs local

and saves you some money too.

King IT will open doors in Hervey Bay next week and owner Patrick King said they fix everything, from drones, fitness watches, and have even fixed cattle-testing equipment in the past.

"We will have a team of three employees opening the store and everyone is really excited,” Mr King said.

"One of them is a school-leaver from Maryborough as we are passionate about giving young people opportunities.

"When people get things repaired, jobs are staying in town but when buying new one, that's generating employment overseas and then there's environmental benefits too.”

Mr King has picked the Hervey Bay Stockland Shopping Centre as the second spot for the King IT brand, a store is operating in Maroochydore.

"There is a lot happening in Hervey Bay with construction projects and new buildings,” he said.

"A lot of new families come here and we want to be able to help them.

"Our Maroochydore store has a team of 12 and we hope to grow our Hervey Bay team to that and beyond.”

With some Fraser Coast areas to not receive NBN coverage until next year, King IT will provide alternative options.

"We offer internet solutions for those who can't wait for NBN as there is a huge portion of the region that's still a long way off receiving it,” he said.

"Our core business is in repairs but we also sell the likes of gadgets, accessories, computer and phones.”

King IT will open between Donut King and JJN Sushi Chain at the Stockland Shopping Centre. It is set to open on May 25 at 9am.